Manuel De Jesus Martinez Reyes (December 25, 1950 – December 31, 2020)

Manuel De Jesus Martinez Reyes, 70, passed away December 31, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Glendale, California.

He was born on December 25, 1950 in El Salvador, the son of Cecilio Reyes and Andrea Martinez.

Manuel married Martha Lopez in San Miguel, El Salvador on February 15, 1990.

Manuel enjoyed spending his time with his family especially his granddaughters. Making family dinners with his wife. Watching soccer/fútbol.

Survivors include his wife Martha Lopez of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Sandra Romero and husband Jose of Brentwood, NY, Flor Patience and husband Stephen of Rock Springs, WY, Karla Martinez of Rock Springs, WY; brother Julio Martinez of San Miguel, El Salvador; sisters Rosa Martinez of San Miguel, El Salvador, Marina Martinez also of San Miguel, El Salvador, Ana Martinez of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Jose Romero Jr., Melvin Romero, Esteven Romero, Lilliana Zuazua, Emma Patience; great-grandchild Adriel Romero; as well as 15 nieces and 10 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mario Martinez and Andres Martinez, and sisters Cecilia Martinez and Santo Martinez.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.