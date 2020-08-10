Manuel L. Pope (April 29, 1945 – August 8, 2020)

Manuel L. Pope, 75, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the last 45 years and a former resident of Alabama. Manuel died following a sudden illness.

He was born on April 29, 1945, in Andalusia, Alabama; the son of Willie Roy Pope and Temple Lee Ramer.

Manuel attended schools in Alabama.

He married Tina Delk on March 12, 1966, in Pearson, Georgia, and had three children from this union. They later divorced, and she preceded him in death on February 13, 2015.

Manuel served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969.

He was the owner and operator of Green River Guns from 1982 until his retirement in 2016.

Manuel was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

He loved spending time with his family, big game hunting, camping, deep-sea fishing, gardening, garage selling, riding his Harley, donating to many causes, and participating in poker runs. Pope cherished his puppies who made every adventure complete. He was an excellent marksman and looked forward to opening day of hunting season. Pope enjoyed photography of mountainous outdoor sunsets. When Manuel wasn’t enjoying the outdoors he was a grill master and cook for friends and family

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Lison and husband Jon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shea Klapel of Glenwood, Georgia; one daughter-in-law, Kimberly Pope of Uvalda, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Ben Fuller of Andalusia, Alabama; five grandchildren, Tyler Wyatt; Jennifer Lison; Brittany Wyatt; Jonci Lison; Mikel Pope; six great-grandchildren, Bryn French; Skye French; Zhi Poignee-Wyatt; Jennessa French; Kaylee French; Sofiya Wyatt; five nieces, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Bonnie Fuller and Ida Mae Welburn and one son; Mikea “Perry” Pope.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Manuel’s family will be receiving guests from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence, 1020 Bridger Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations in Manuel’s memory be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com