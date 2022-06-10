Marcella (Marcie) Barney Goldberg

Marcella (Marcie) Barney Goldberg, 58, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Oak Harbor, Washington.

She was born on April 7, 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Barry G. McMullan and Cassandra McMullan.

Marcie graduated with the Green River High School class of 1982.

She was a member of the Whidbey Island Rocks community.

Marcie enjoyed spending her time with her family and her grandchildren. She loved wildlife, landscape and monochrome photography. Marcie also enjoyed making jewelry, whale watching, beach combing, rock painting, hiking, camping, reading, art and music. She also loved spending time with her Zeeva dog.

Survivors include father: Barry G. McMullan; children: Bryan Barney and Madisyn, Jonathan Barney and Rachel; Shaun Barney and KC; Kayla Copenbarger and David; brothers Mike, Thomas, Robert; sisters Mandy, Mylinda, Tami; grandchildren Pergrin, Jaedyn, Maveryck, Moriah, Charlotte, Allison, Emelia, Landon, Milly, Chloe, Madison, Taelor, Max; ex-husbands Ted Barney, and Brian Goldberg.

She was preceded in death by her mother Cassandra K. McMullan, and little brother Jonathan Barry McMullan.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

