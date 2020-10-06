Marcia Lee Norris (April 30, 1948 – October 2, 2020)

Marcia Lee Norris, 72, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 15 years and a former resident of El Paso, Texas.

She was born on April 30, 1948 in Norwich, New York, the daughter of Donald Fredrick Genter and Marcia Inez Pedersen Genter.

Marcia graduated from Austin High School before attending the El Paso Community College for two years.

She wed Michael C. Norris in El Paso, TX on December 18, 1999. They spent the last 20 years happily married.

Marcia worked as a clerk for Loaf and Jug for ten years until her retirement on September 7, 2017.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Marcia enjoyed spending her time gardening, motorcycle riding, fishing, and camping. She loved nature, flowers and being outdoors. She also loved taking rides with her husband on the bikes & the trike that they owned.

Survivors include her husband Michael Norris of Green River, WY; sons Ken Wileman of AZ, John M. Spugnardi of KS, Joseph M. Norris, Tony A. Norris, Kenneth F. Norris of El Paso, TX; daughters Marty Mireles of KY, Carmen Wileman; brothers Mark Parsons of CA, Rod Dean Genter of NY; and sister Patricia Chambers of Nashville, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marcia and Donald Genter and brothers John and Carl Parsons.

Cremation will take place and services will be held in El Paso at a later date.

