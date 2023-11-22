Marcus Lee Moore (December 26, 1952 – November 13, 2023)

Marcus Lee Moore, known affectionately to many as Mark, gently let go of the bonds of this earth on November 13, 2023.

Born in sunny San Diego, CA, on December 26, 1952, Marcus’ journey took him through several states, finally anchoring him in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he settled to care for his brother. A thoughtful, generous, and compassionate soul, Marcus was well-known for his loving nature and his generous spirit. He dedicated many years of his life to the fast-food industry, working with Hardee’s for the majority of his career and finally retiring from Wendy’s.

Marcus was a man of diverse interests and passions. He loved sailing and scuba diving, and he found immense joy sitting around or in the pool. He was an avid trap shooter and fly fisher, passions he pursued even more fervently when he became a member of the Sweet Water Trap Club. His love for animals was evident in his adoration for his Saint Bernards and Siamese cats. Above all, Marcus cherished his family. His world revolved around his grandchildren, and his love for them was boundless.

Marcus is survived by his daughter Vyonna and her husband Keith Ulman, his granddaughter Kaitlin McClain, his great-granddaughter Harper McClain, his grandson Jerry McClain, and his ex-wife Linda Nunn.

Marcus was preceded in death by his father Herb Moore, his mother Wanda Moore, and his brothers Tim and Brad Moore.

In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” Marcus’ life was a testament to this truth. He touched countless lives with his kindness, and his memory will forever be a beacon of love and generosity.

We invite you to share your memories of Marcus and to add condolences as we celebrate his life and honor his legacy at www.foxfh.com