Mardell Eileen Robinson (November 23, 1932 – April 17, 2022)

Mardell Eileen (Schellpeper) Robinson

Mardell Eileen (Schellpeper) Robinson, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Mission At Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born November 23, 1932 in Hoskins, Nebraska to Arthur W. Schellpeper and Helen B. (Marotz) Schellpeper. She attended grade school in Stanton, Nebraska, and was a 1950 graduate of Stanton High School. She attended Midland College & Wayne State Teachers College graduating in 1952. She later taught 3rd Grade in Hooper, NE.

She married her High School sweetheart Daryl Eugene Robinson on December 27, 1953 in Stanton, Nebraska. They were married 60 years and were blessed with 3 children.

In later years she also worked for Tasty Toppings, Columbus Motors, and for 28 years found great joy as an Avon Representative. She won numerous awards & cherished the countless relationships she built through the years.

She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

She loved to spend time with her family, enjoyed decorating for every occasion, tending to her yard, attending local dances & watching Husker football. She was known for her spunk, great eye for fashion, and was the epitome of “buy the shoes (in every color) and eat the cake”!

She is survived by her children, Terry E. (Tetyana) Robinson, Tamara (Tami) L. (Curt) Christensen, and Todd W. Robinson. Grandchildren Chadwyn (Kelly) Frink, Jenissa (Allen) Meredith, Kaylie (Luis) Gomez, Adrianne (Michael) Lescanic, Noelle (Tom) Crawford, Erica (Tom) Stranik. Great Grandchildren, Kyler Bartlett, Presley Frink, Dylan Frink, Kanon Bartlett, Michael Todd Lescanic, Austin Crawford, Alyssa Crawford, Gavin Stranik, Keira Crawford, & Cooper Stranik.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daryl E. Robinson, parents Arthur & Helen Schellpeper, brother Stanley Schellpepper, & sister Janet Hinkeldey.

Visitation will be at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, NE, on Thursday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. A luncheon will follow with burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Stanton Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com