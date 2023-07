Maren Gail Kneeland, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Riverview Cemetery. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Maren’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.