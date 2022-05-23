Margaret Ann Harris Swann (March 25, 1941 – May 19, 2022)

Margaret “Margie” Ann (Bertagnolli) Harris Swann, 81, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born March 25, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; She was the second child of Albert and Blanche (Gasperetti) Bertagnolli.

Margie attended Rock Springs Catholic School through the 8th grade and was a 1959 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She then returned to Rock Springs and was employed as a legal secretary for Robert Johnson until she met and married James Douglas Harris in 1964.

After being a devoted homemaker and mother for 11 years, she was employed with Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital for 30 years, first as the Administrative Assistant to the Administrator, and then became the Director of Medical Staff Services and was affectionately known as the “Medical Staff Mama.”

She married James Harris on April 25, 1964 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He proceeded her in death on September 18, 1997.

Margie married Dave Swann in August of 2016 in Helena, Montana where her two daughters resided.

Margie was a life-long Catholic. She loved golfing, cooking, camping, playing the accordion, and cheering on the Wyoming Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

Survivors include her husband, Dave Swann of Helena, Montana; three daughters, Jamie Harris of Helena, Montana; Tammy Burke and husband Scott of Helena, Montana; Kristen Hensen of Helena, Montana; one son, Michael Swann and wife Jenny of Layton, Utah; one sister, Alberta Marushack of Thayne, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Matthew Sekerak; Jessica Sekerak; Melina Scott; Darin Burke; Cristin Burke; Megan Swann; Miranda Swann; Brendan Hensen and Sarah Hensen; three nephews, Joseph Marushack and wife Darlene; Michael Marushack and wife Gena and Steven Marushack and wife Meg; as well as several cousins also survive.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Blanche Bertagnolli; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Harris Briggs.

Cremation has taken place; A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 West Riggs Street, East Helena, Montana. a Rosary will be conducted at 11:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the church. Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margie’s memory to Saint Peter’s Health Hospice, 2475 Broadway Street, Helena Montana 59601

Margie’s family will forever be grateful for her Hospice Nurse; Kourtney Fisher.