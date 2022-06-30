Margaret Buh (August 26, 1930 – June 30, 2022)

Margaret Buh, 91, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mission of Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Green River and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on August 26, 1930, in Eldorado Springs, Colorado; the daughter of William Beveridge and Evodie Helart.

Mrs. Buh attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She married Joseph Buh on August 30, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death in 2016.

Mrs. Buh worked at State Bank of Green River for 10 years as a Bank Teller having retired in 1994.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mrs. Buh loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting; crocheting; camping and the great outdoors.

Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Walker and husband Jerry of Green River, Wyoming; Judy Dearcorn and husband Duane of Powell, Wyoming; one sister, Jean Purcell and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Jackie Carland and husband Curt; Cheryl LaVoy and husband Craig; Casey Dearcorn and wife Brandi; Paul Dearcorn and wife Danielle; nine great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Ken Beveridge, and one sister, Lorraine Bears.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margaret’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935, or a charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11;00 A.M. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.