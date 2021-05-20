Margaret Dillon (February 3, 1926 – May 19, 2021)

Margaret Dillon, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Missions at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Green River and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Margaret was born on February 3, 1926 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Charles W. Jackson and Daisy D. Marvin.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1944 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Margaret married David W. Dillon on November 25, 1945 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2005.

She worked at Mountain Bell for 28 years and was an Employment Supervisor at the time of her retirement in 1982.

Following her retirement, Margaret attended Western Wyoming Community College taking many adult classes and learning many new things.

Margaret was the past president of VFW Auxiliary #2321. She was a member of the Golden Hour Senior Center and also Telephone Pioneers.

Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She loved spending time with family and friends. Margaret was an avid card player; especially pinochle and bridge. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, knitting, crocheting, sewing and loved group travel with her husband and friends.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sue Sanchez of Green River, Wyoming; Shelley Donkin and husband Larry of Thornton Colorado; Amy Burke of Palmer, Alaska; nephew, Corey Dillon and wife Nancy of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Rachelle Channel and husband Steve; George Burke; Bill Burke; Alona Culp and husband Michael; Joe Sanchez and wife Amanda; Lisa Lefebvre and husband Jay; David Donkin and wife Stephanie; fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Alona Jo Dillon, two sisters, Grace Tiller; Daisy Jackson; one brother, Billy Jackson; several brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; three sons-in-law, Bill Burke; Henry Sanchez; Ralph Morrison.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margaret’s name to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Following cremation; services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com