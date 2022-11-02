Margaret Johnson (October 7, 1929 – October 30, 2022)

Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family.

Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just North of Rock Springs, the daughter of Slovenian immigrants Ignatz Lovshe and Frances (Kuhelj) Lovshe. She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1947, before attending Denver University and the University of Wyoming, where she received her degree in Secretarial Sciences in 1953. In 1959, Marge married Wayne Johnson in East Moline, Illinois, but after short stints in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, they returned to Rock Springs.

During her life, Marge was an avid Bridge player and was a 50-year member of PEO Chapter AE. For many years she attended the Wyoming Engineering Society yearly convention with Wayne where they made lifelong friends from all over Wyoming. More recently she was a fan of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’, the only TV she watched. She was always kind to the young neighborhood children and was known to be an excellent cook of what is now called ‘comfort food’. She always loved having food for friends and family around the kitchen table. Marge was a 20+ year Breast Cancer Survivor. At the time of her diagnosis, it was quite a scare, but she handled it well and went on to a fulfilling life afterward.

Margaret is survived by her Husband Wayne, Son Paul from San Diego, Daughter Amy Allen and Husband Tom from Rock Springs, Grandson Wayne Allen and Partner Karli Swenson (Denver, CO), Grandson Parker Allen (Laramie, WY), Brother-in-law Wally Johnson (Rock Springs), Sister-in-law Mary Johnson (Rock Springs), and a multitude of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Ida Tarno and Anna Porenta (Rock Springs), 3 brothers: Felix, John, and Frank Remc (Rock Springs), and Several in-laws: Brother-in-law John Porenta (Rock Springs), Sister and Brother-in-law Ruth and Cliff Hokanson (Green River), Brother and Sister-in-law Karl and Dorothy Johnson (Lander), Brother-in-law Bob Johnson (Rock Springs), Brother-in-law Larry Johnson (Rock Springs), and Sister-in-law Harriet Johnson (Rock Springs).

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margaret’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901 or Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center.

A Rosary will be Conducted at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.