Margaret M. Martinez (September 26, 1929 – May 27, 2022)

Margaret M. Martinez

Margaret M. Martinez, 92, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home in Reliance, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 75 years and a former resident of Winton, Wyoming.

She was born September 26, 1929 in Costella, New Mexico; the daughter of John T. Rivera and Cleotilde Casias.

Mrs. Martinez attended schools in Costilla, New Mexico.

She married Juan F. Martinez on September 25, 1946 in Costilla, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2011.

Mrs. Martinez worked for Silovich Laundry as an attendant for 10 years.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mrs. Martinez loved raising her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening; crocheting, embroidery, cooking, baking and canning.

Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Martinez and wife “Margie” of Reliance, Wyoming; Ron Martinez and “Angie” of Hailey, Idaho; one daughter, Diane Coates of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Dave Galvez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Ruth Frady of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mary Agnes Chavez of Salt Lake City, Utah; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Juan Martinez, one son, John Martinez; three brothers, Albert Rivera; Ted Rivera and Fred Rivera.

Private family services will be conducted.