Margaret “Maggie” Brandner (September 4, 1937 – September 7, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — Margaret “Maggie” Brandner, 83, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for many years and is a former resident of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ms. Brandner was born on September 4, 1937, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Bertram H.Shaw and Bessie Syme.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1955 graduate of Green River High School. Margaret also attended Laretto Heights College where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree, and Peaks College in Denver, Colorado.

Ms. Brandner married Kenneth Brandner on December 26, 1970, in Green River, and they later divorced.

She worked for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as an accountant for 15 years, until her retirement in 2009.

Margaret was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Ms. Brandner enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, writing, knitting, crocheting, watching cooking classes, and studying genealogy. She also loved being on the school board from 1988-1993. She helped set up the BOCES Child Development program until she received an award for all her hard work in 1993. Margaret deeply cared for helping children with special needs and she held that very close to her heart. She was willing to help any children in our community. She believed that they all had the right to succeed in whatever they did and that they needed to have the opportunities that other children had, and that’s why she put so much effort into helping.

Survivors include one son, Micah Brandner of Green River; one daughter, Michele Moritz and husband Robert of Green River; two grandchildren, Chelsey Venuti, and Cherylann Moritz; five nieces, Laurie Shaw Harris, Mary Shaw, Kerry Shaw, Helen Margaret Shelton Clark, and Kristen Clark; three nephews, Alvin Shaw, Mark Shaw, and Tim Clark; two great-nieces, Clair Shelton and Lucy Venuti; and five great-nephews, Matthew Zupence, Adam Zupence, Riley Shaw, Ian Thomas Shelton, and Max Venuti.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Jeanee Clark, and one brother, James Shaw.

Following cremation, a vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A mass of Christian burial will follow the Rosary at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.