Margaret Peggy Griffin (June 3, 1925 – December 21, 2021)

Margaret Peggy Griffin

Margaret Peggy Griffin, 96, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Mrs. Griffin was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past two years and was a former resident of Green River, Wyoming, and Rawlins, Wyoming.

She was born June 3, 1925 in Hastings, Minnesota; Raymond Knotz and Bertha Thomas

Mrs. Griffin attended schools in Hastings, Minnesota and was a 1943 graduate of Hastings High School. She received her nursing degree from Saint Ann’s School of Nursing in Minnesota.

Mrs. Griffin married John H. Griffin on September 19, 1959 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death in 1979.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and her cat Annie. She enjoyed traveling, reading books, and watching people.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Maggio and husband Steven of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, L. Jane Williams of Hastings, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Jerica Maggio of Beverly Hills, Florida; David Maggio of Salt Lake City, Utah; several nieces; nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Cologne Minnesota at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margaret’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Cologne, Minnesota at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com