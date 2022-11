Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, age 86, of Rock Springs Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes, in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. A “Family Gathering” is in the planning stages for next summer in her honor. Everyone is invited to a short graveside service on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street.