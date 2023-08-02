Maria Alexandria Walton (April 1, 1974 – July 23, 2023)

Maria Alexandria Walton, 49, passed away July 23, 2023, in Saratoga, Wyoming.

She was born on April 1, 1974, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Vicki Banch and John Clingan.

Maria attended schools in Rock Springs and worked in the construction business, she was also a homemaker.

She enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with her family and her beloved dogs.

Maria married Michael J. Walton in 2009. Together they had one son, Samuel Walton

Survivors include her husband Michael; son Sammy; brother Chad Clingan, JR (Michelle) Clingan, and niece Alex all of Rock Springs. She also leaves behind many cherished friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m., August 6, 2023, at 503 Cherry Creek Drive in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Maria’s favorite food and drinks will be served.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.