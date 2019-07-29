Maria Crnich (October 10, 1934 – July 24, 2019)

Maria Crnich, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A former longtime resident of Rock Springs and resident of Colorado Springs, Maria died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 10, 1934 in Mrkopalj, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Josip and Ema Butkovic.

Maria attended schools in Croatia earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business.

She married Fred Crnich in Rock Springs on June 15, 1969 and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2004.

Maria was employed by School District #1 for seventeen years as a custodian retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Council of Catholic Women.

Her interests included cooking for everyone, knitting, gardening fishing and camping.

Survivors include her son Dennis Crnich and wife Krystal of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-son Fred Crnich and wife Teri of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren; Shawn Crnich, Shane Crnich, Carrie Crnich, Violet Crnich, Kayla Crnich, Billy Gallagher, Isabelle Crnich and Adrianna Crnich, cousins; Maria, Tony, Natalie, Izabel, Josip, Zeljko, Yadranka and Eni Kanjer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-son David Crnich and several aunts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until time of the Rosary and again at the church on Friday morning one hour prior to Mass.

