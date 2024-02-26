Maria DeBortoli (November 21, 1938 – February 20, 2024)

Maria DeBortoli, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 20, 2024. She was born November 21, 1938, in Zadar, Italy, the daughter of Sabino and Angela Boksich Capozza. Mrs. DeBortoli came to Rock Springs with her family from Italy in 1956 and made Rock Springs her home for 68 years.

Maria attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1960 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She married Robert DeBortoli on November 7, 1960, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2007. Mrs. DeBortoli worked as a cook at the Highway Café for several years. She then worked for Rock Springs Coca-Cola Bottling for 23 years, preparing syrups for the bottling line and filling premix, post-mix, and CO2 tanks.

Maria was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Tyrolean Trentini, and Young at Heart Senior Center. She enjoyed cooking, baking, grocery shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Maria was an avid storyteller. She loved sharing stories of her life in Italy including living in a refugee camp during World War II, her journey to America with her mother, father, brother, and sister, sharing her first impressions of Rock Springs, and starting first grade at Lowell School as an 18-year-old in order to learn the English language.

Survivors include one son, Frank DeBortoli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Clara DeBortoli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Grace Gordon of Clinton, Utah; two sisters–in–law, Mona Capozza of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Sonja Boksich of Melbourne, Australia; one granddaughter, Amanda DeBortoli and companion Hayden Mitchell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two great-grandchildren, California Eaton and Chevelle Mitchell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nieces Sonya Capozza of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jacqueline Gordon of Clinton, Utah, and Maria Grazia Boksich and husband Dino Benedetti of Mogliano, Venato, Italy; and nephews, Floyd Gordon and wife Heidi of Holladay, Utah, and Paolo Boksich and Aaron Boksich of Melbourne, Australia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeBortoli; parents, Sabino and Angela Capozza, two brothers, Sergio Capozza and Angelo Boksich; one sister, Pina Boksich; and two nephews, Layne Capozza and Phillip Gordon.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Maria’s name to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 644 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windemere Road, Suite 500, Orlando, Florida 32835.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com