Maria “Dora” Gomez (February 6, 1955 – November 17, 2021)

Maria “Dora” Gomez

Maria “Dora” Gomez left this world to sit at the throne of our Heavenly Father In the twilight hours of November 17, 2021 surrounded by her true love and adoring sons.

Born on February 6, 1955 to Jesus and Leonarda Ramos in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. She met the love of her life and married in May of 1978. Still in love after 42 years, a marriage for the ages.

Dora was an employee for Sweetwater County School District for many years before retirement in 2019. Her extraordinary work ethic was only out shadowed by her zealousness for life and shopping.

Dora was a beacon of light that guided her children through the waters of life. She taught us to laugh, love, and welcome all into the family. Her warm heart was shown through a warm stove to share in all of life’s moments. She made the best tamales and enjoyed every celebration no matter how big or small.

Dora was passionate about family. A dedicated mother and an even more doting Nana. Surrounding herself with beautiful men from her husband, sons, and grandsons. She fought fiercely for all her boys and taught them the same passion for life. They will continue her legacy by laughing and living life to the fullest.

Her extravagance and beauty will be missed.

She leaves behind Husband Ruben Gomez, son Ruben Gomez (Rachel), and sons Jackson, Cai’ren and Memphis of Green River. Son Edgar Gomez (Tina) and son Jaxxson, of Green River, and son Eric Gomez of Green River. Sisters and brothers Nellie, Isabel, Maria Jesus, Juanita, Alfredo, Fernando, Lalo, and many nieces and nephews.

Our beautiful mother will be met in heaven with open arms by her mother Leonarda Ramos, father Jesus Ramos, sister Maria Tonya Flores and brother Romolo Ramos.

Rosary to be held December 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. and services December 7, 2021 at 11 a.m., both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 900 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, WY.

At the request of the family, masks will be mandatory.