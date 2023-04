Maria Lourdes “Marie Lou” Sharp, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the church.