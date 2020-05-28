Marie Lorraine Triplett Wilkinson (June 11, 1940 – May 24, 2020)

MCKINNION, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — Marie Lorraine Triplett Wilkinson, resident of McKinnon, Wyoming, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.

Marie’s beloved companion, Steve, preceded her in death on August 27, 2012, and we take great comfort in the belief that they are once more together, their eyes looking toward eternity.

She is survived by her seven children, Sara Marie Lamb of St. George, Utah, Rhodes (Alison) Wilkinson of Hyrum, Utah, Chris (Vida) Wilkinson of Layton, Utah, Robin (Blake) Savage of Hyrum, Utah, Weston (Wendee) Wilkinson of Hurricane, Utah, Dana (Kerri) Wilkinson of McKinnon, Wyoming, and Joseph (Natasha) Wilkinson of McKinnon, Wyoming; 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, as well as siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was born June 11, 1940, to Ruel Bliss Triplett and Veda Elmira Meeks, growing up in McKinnon, Wyoming. She attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, pursuing a degree in education.

She worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Dutch John, Utah until her marriage in 1960. When they made the decision for our father to go back to school for another degree, she worked for Northwest Pipeline in Manila, Utah in 1979, for one year.

Our father loved to tell the story of how he fell in love with a beautiful, dark-haired girl with skinny arms who was hanging out the family laundry. After a 2 year engagement, she was sealed to Steve B. Wilkinson in the Manti LDS Temple on March 18, 1960. Steve and Marie’s first home was Vernal, Utah, where Steve worked for the Bureau of Land Management.

Subsequent transfers and six children later saw the growing family move to Fillmore, Utah, Green River, Wyoming, and Dillon, Montana. Upon retiring from the Bureau of Land Management in Dillon, Steve and Marie settled in McKinnon, Wyoming, where their last, and seventh child was born.

They spent many happy years raising their children on the family ranch which they had developed through hard work and dedication.

Marie was first and foremost a mother to her children. She exemplified true Christ-like service through her daily acts of love performed on behalf of her family. She was an incredible cook, well-known for her bread, rolls, and pies.

Marie was also an expert seamstress, sewing many dresses, quilts, and clothing for her children and grandchildren. She loved to garden, often growing a large vegetable garden from which she bottled the harvest each fall. Marie’s love of flowers was illustrated in the many varieties of annuals and perennials growing in her large flower garden that greeted visitors to their home.

She was deeply involved in genealogy, recording important dates for and researching interesting details about her ancestors. Marie was active in the LDS Church, and dedicated to her callings as Relief Society president, Sunday School teacher, Compassionate Service Leader, Visiting Teacher, and Ward Librarian.

She loved going to church and studying the gospel. Marie enjoyed going on trips with her children and was always up for another adventure. She was a remarkable lady in every sense of the word, very kind and gentle, with just enough sass to stand her ground.

Her positive influence and uncomplaining nature had a huge impact on her children and those with whom she came in contact.

Marie was greatly loved by those who knew her and she will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at McKinnon Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.