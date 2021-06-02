Marie Pearl (Foster) Hodges (January 15, 1926 – May 26, 2021)

Marie Pearl (Foster) Hodges, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 15, 1926 in Antigo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clyde Sheldon Foster and Luella Shelton Joles.

Marie married her first husband Thomas Ball at a young age and together they brought two children into the world, Tom and Dessie. They later separated.

She met her second husband Bill Hodges Sr. in Jackson, Wyoming and they had one child, Bill Jr..

Together Marie and Bill Sr. moved around to various areas around Wyoming. Marie enjoyed living on the ranches. She enjoyed cooking on the hardwood and coal stoves and liked visiting with the ranch hands. She worked long hard hours in those kitchens providing three meals a day for over 12 men.

Marie loved spending time with her family, long phone calls with her grandchildren, and spending time with all of her friends at Sage View.

Survivors include her three children, Tom Ball, Dessie Ball, Bill Hodges; sister Joyce (Foster) Larsen; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Berenice Ora Foster.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.