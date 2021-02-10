Marietta G. Gripp (March 25, 1924 – February 7, 2021)

Marietta passed away at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming on

February 7, 2021.

Marietta was born March 25, 1924 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was raised on the Cross H Ranch south of

Buffalo, Wyoming and attended Buffalo Grade School and Johnson County High School in Buffalo,

Wyoming.

She married Lloyd Twing in May, 1942. They had two daughters, Peggy (Twing) Beckum and Loretta

(Twing) Oliver. She and Lloyd later divorced.

She married Walter “Ben” Thompson January, 1953 from Buffalo, Wyoming. They later divorced.

She married Walter “Ken” Gripp from Buffalo, Wyoming July, 1973.

While living in Buffalo she worked at the Amy Holt Nursing Home and Johnson County Memorial Hospital for 17 years as a Dietetic Technician.

She and husband Ken moved to Bozemen, Montana where she worked for the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on the Montana State University Campus. She was a Dietary Aide for 7 years and later she was employed for Home Health Care as a Health Care Assistant for 3 years.

Upon retirement, she and Ken moved to Green River, Wyoming in April, 1989 where she worked for the Child Developmental Center for 3 years as a Teacher’s Aide.

Marietta was preceded in death by parents, Wiley and Evelyn Shoumaker, two brothers, Richard “Dick” Shoumaker of Polson, Montana and Keith Shoumaker of Buffalo, Wyoming, one sister Barbara Jean Shoumaker died at birth, one grand-son Anthony “Tony” Scott Smith of Artesia, New Mexico originally from Casper, Wyoming.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Beckum (Don) of Green River, Wyoming, Loretta Oliver of Casper, Wyoming. Six grandchildren: Robb Rood (Amy) of Iowa City, Iowa, Mandy Drinkle (Mike) of Green River, Wyoming, Tony Smith’s wife Stephanie Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tim Smith of Casper, Wyoming, Todd Smith (Chris) of Casper, Wyoming, Julie Graves (Eric) of Casper, Wyoming, 18 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Her hobbies include sewing, embroidery, crafts, baking, gardening, and reading. She loved having her family gather for holiday dinners and doing all the cooking and baking.

Cremation has taken place. No funeral service at her request. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming, where she will be buried with her late husband, Kenneth Gripp.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.