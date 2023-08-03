Marilyn Day Lewis (December 7, 1948 – July 31, 2023)

Marilyn Day Lewis, 74, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023 at her home in Green River, WY.

She was born on December 7, 1948 to Bennetta Harmon in Monahill, West Virginia. Marilyn grew up with 5 siblings.

In 1966 she met Howard (Pip) Lewis and they married on June 23, 1967.

Marilyn and Howard moved to Illinois in 1971 and soon began their family. On November 20, 1974 they welcomed their first child Larry. Soon after they welcomed their second child, Amy, into the world on September 21, 1978. They both packed up and moved to Wyoming in 1980.

She loved to go camping and watch her grandchildren race their cars. Marilyn also enjoyed spending her time traveling and seeing her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years Howard Lewis; son Larry Lewis; daughter Amy Sample and husband Richard; grandchildren Kanyon Sample, Kimberly Sample, Dalton Holden all of Green River, WY; great granddaughter Jolene Sample of Rock Springs, WY; brother Lonnie Harmon and wife Rachel; sisters Peggy Hensley and husband Frank, Jean Siezemore all of Manchester, IN; sister in laws Patricia Hensley and husband Raymond, and Pamela Mount of Shamrock, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother George and sister Nancy.

A celebration of life will take place at 4:00pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023 at The Hampton Inn, Green River, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.