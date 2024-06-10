Marion Toney (August 9, 1944 – June 5, 2024)

Marion Toney, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She made Green River her home for 46 years and was a former resident of California and Washington.

Marion was born August 9, 1944, in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of McKeever Poe and Mayola Starnes.

She attended school in Vancouver, Washington, and was a graduate of Hudson Bay High School, where she was a part of the Bayonetta Drill Team and even performed in Portland’s Rose Parade.

For 31 years at FMC Corporation, Marion worked tirelessly to ensure her daughter a good future all while fighting for respect and inclusion of women in the workplace at FMC.

After retirement, Marion found joy in working as a volunteer for Green River Food Bank. You could also find Marion nestled into a good book, her mind a million miles away. Marion always carried a sense of humor.

She is survived by a daughter, E. DeShawne Toney, and grand-dog, Books of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, Marvin Poe and wife Brenda of Tucson, Arizona; one sister, Joann Oglesby and husband Howard of Tacoma, Washington; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, McKeever and Mayola, and brother Jack Poe.

Special thanks to Marion’s Horse Palace Friends for continued entertainment and winnings.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

