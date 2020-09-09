Marjorie K. Christiansen (July 27, 1926 – September 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — Marjorie K. Christiansen, 94, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 56 years and is a former resident of Moab, Utah.

Marjorie was born on July 27, 1926, in Audubon, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Kester and Fannie Brainard Ditzenberger.

She attended schools in Audubon and graduated from Audubon High School.

Marjorie married Dale Leroy Christiansen on January 19, 1946, in Audubon, and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1991, in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Christiansen was an art instructor at Young at Heart Senior Center for 23 years until her retirement in 2015. Marjorie also played in the band at the Young at Heart Senior Center.

She enjoyed spending time with family, four-wheeling, camping, painting, traveling, and playing piano.

Survivors include two sons, Darrell Christiansen and wife Bonnie of Rock Springs, and Harley Christiansen and wife Tammy of Rock Springs; three daughters, Shirley Guthrie and husband Robert of Casper, Wyoming, Aileen Harris and husband Bert of Casper, and Marilyn Stevens and husband Wesley of Bar Nunn, Wyoming; one brother, Clark Kester of Aurora, Missouri; one sister, Fran Hueton and husband Don of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; eleven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dale Kester, and Warren Kester; two sisters, Mary Savage, and Clara Poore; one son, David Christiansen; one daughter, Donna Renee Christiansen; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Mitchell.

Private family funeral services and interment will take place.

