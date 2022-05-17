Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter (July 8, 1949 – May 6, 2022)

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter, 72, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born July 8, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John Valko and Margaret Giro.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1967 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Western Wyoming Community College shortly after.

She married Richard “Dick” Reiter in 1973 in Rock Springs. Together they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary later this year. Marj loved her family dearly, her husband, two daughters, grandson, and all of her grand-dogs over the years were her world.

Prior to dedicating her life to being a full-time mom, she worked as a bookkeeper at North Side State Bank.

She had the kindest and warmest heart, a very strong faith in God, and unwavering internal strength. Marj enjoyed reading spy novels, playing iPad games, watching football and action movies, and spending the warm summer months in the mountains at their family cabin. She also loved spending time with and watching her only grandson grow up. She is deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” Reiter of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Jeanne Reiter of Boise, Idaho; Becky Reiter and husband Jeff Cottrell of Rock Springs; one grandson, Jonathan Tipton of Boise, Idaho; one brother, John Valko and wife Sandy of Bellevue, Washington; one sister, Carolee Lyon and husband Jay of Rock Springs; her grand dogs, Timber; Archie and Scout as well as many cousins: nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Valko; her father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Frieda Reiter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marj’s memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming 82901.