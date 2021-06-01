Mark Joseph “Popee” James (September 15, 1952 – May 14, 2021)

Mark Joseph “Popee” James, 68, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. James was born September 15, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming; the son of Jack James and Geraldine Kobler.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Mr. James also attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting.

Mark married Nioma Yetter and she preceded him in death October of 1979. He married Rita Cordova, and they later divorced.

He was the Owner and Operator of James Brothers Painting; serving Rock Springs for over 60 years.

Mr. James enjoyed spending time with family, camping, hunting, fishing, collecting, and karate.

Survivors include two daughters, Tawna James of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Jessica James Marston and husband Brad of Idaho Springs, Colorado; one step-son, Ron Griffin of Clearfield, Utah; two brothers, Gerald James of Seattle, Washington and David James of Centennial, Colorado; five grandchildren, Jannessa, Davian, Lilly, Adri and Phoenix, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Geraldine James, and sister, Jaqueline Joyce Edgin.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com