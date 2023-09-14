Mark Myers (August 28, 1957 – September 11, 2023)

Mark Myers, 66, passed away on September 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah following a sudden illness.

He was born on August 28, 1957, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of Rolph and Maxine Myers. Mark married Katrina Gaymon in Rock Springs on March 4, 1995.

He ran Freedom Tile and Home Repair and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

He was an active outdoorsman who loved to spend his free time fishing and hunting. Mr. Myers was known to help people whenever he had the chance and he will be dearly missed by his family.

Survivors include his wife Katrina Myers of Rock Springs, WY; mother Maxine Myers of Rock Springs, WY; sons Clayton and Jeremiah Myers, both of Pennsylvania; daughter Aubree Myers of Rock Springs, WY; five brothers and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his father Rolph Myers and two brothers Mike Myers and Doug Myers.

Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 150 Fire Lane 3, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

