Mark Timothy Conlon (February 10, 1963 – April 29, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — Mark’s courageous battle with cancer ended Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Born on February 10, 1963, to John Conlon and Ruth Thorum, Mark was the third of five children.

Mark grew up in Taylorsville, UT, and graduated from Mount Vernon Academy. Mark joined the Navy, working as a helicopter technician on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson visiting many places in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Mark attended Salt Lake Community College.

After earning his Associates’s degree, Mark went to work for the Federal Aeronautics Administration, as a radar technician and completed over 33 years of service.

Mark lived in Rock Springs, WY for over 12 years and made many friends. He was a big fan of the Wyoming Cowboys.

Each year Mark and his “Wyoming” friends would spend a long weekend golfing in St George, UT, and Mesquite, NV. Mark was a frequent participant in many Wyoming state golf tournaments. He also played in many Mesquite, NV Amateur tournaments.

It was at a Mesquite tournament that Mark won the chance to participate in the World Amateur Golf Championship in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mark eventually moved back to Utah settling in Murray City.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, John Conlon, and is survived by his mother, Ruth Conlon; brothers, Casey, Paul and Shawn (Rosa), and sister Anne (Woodall) as well as nieces and nephews.

Mark’s large stature was exceeded only by his kindness, patience, and generosity. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed.

Mark’s desire was to be cremated and to forego a funeral service, wanting only to be remembered by those who knew and loved him.