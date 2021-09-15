Mark Wayne Smith (December 21, 1968 – September 12, 2021)

Mark Wayne Smith

Mark Wayne Smith, 52, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Green River for 35 years and a former resident of Pennsylvania. He fought a courageous battle.

He was born December 21, 1968 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania; the son of Don Smith and Joann Virginia Toy.

Mr. Smith attended schools in Wyoming and Pennsylvania. Mark was a 1986 graduate of the Kittanning High School.

He served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Smith enjoyed, spending time with family; hunting; fishing; boating; snowmobiling; antagonizing; reloading; shooting, and mechanizing.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbi of Green River, Wyoming; five sons, Sam Brown and wife Sandra of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Casey Smith and significant other Keely of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jordan Tucker and wife Dayisha of Green River, Wyoming; Payton Tucker of Green River, Wyoming; Landon Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson, Asher Brown; one granddaughter, Roxxin Brown; as well as several brothers; sisters; aunts; uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Joann and Gene Hallman.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mark’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com