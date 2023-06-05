Mark William (Bill) Stone (December 20, 1954 – May 23, 2023)

M Bill Stone, 68, of Rock Springs, WY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 23, 2023.

Born on December 20th, 1954, at Oak Knoll Naval Base in Oakland CA. Born to Richard E. Stone & Diane C. Saske. Bill was the 3rd oldest of seven children.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and both sets of grandparents. Bill is survived by his loving wife Johnnie Ruth Stone, two sons Kirk Stone, wife Karly and Kenny Stone, wife Jennifer. Three grandchildren, Keelan Metz, Aiden Stone, Joe Stone and all of his siblings. Bill and Johnnie were happily married for 50 years.

Bill started his oilfield career at 18 years old. He worked many positions in the Rocky Mountains, New York, Saudi Arabia, Latin America, West Africa and the Ivory Coast. He retired from actually working in the oilfield, to teaching oilfield safety at WWCC.

Bill’s wishes were to be cremated and not have any services.