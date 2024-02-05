Marlene Ellen Kudar (December 23, 1946 – January 31, 2024)

Marlene Ellen Kudar, 77, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming with her husband by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Marlene was born December 23, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Louis Tenenbaum and Esther Weiss.

She attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1964. After graduation, she attended Arizona State University in 1965 and the University of Colorado in 1966.

Marlene married the love of her life, Raymond Kudar, in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1970.

She worked for the City of Rock Springs as Finance Director for 28 years until she retired in 1996.

Marlene was a loving mother and wife. Her children, grandchildren, and pets meant the world to her. She had so much love to give. If she wasn’t out going for a walk, she was nestled into a good book.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years Raymond Kudar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Brad Kudar of Sarasota, Florida; one daughter, Lori Goodman of Spicewood, Texas; five grandchildren, Isaac Kudar; Anthony Kudar; Dominic Fleming; Chloe Goodman; Austin Goodman; two nieces, Lisa Nash and husband Jack, their children, Molly, Adam and Delaine; Amy Bernard and children Louis and Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nadine Kline; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Ruth Kudar; brother-in-law, Jay Kudar; and uncle, David Weiss.

Private family services will be conducted.

While the family understands Marlene touched many lives, they respectfully ask for privacy during this most difficult time.

