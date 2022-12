Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.