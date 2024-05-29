Marsha Diane Rivera (August 27, 1950 – May 26, 2024)

Marsha Diane Rivera, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at her home. She was a 29-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Gillette; Lander, Wyoming, and Pittsburg, Kansas. Mrs. Rivera died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 27, 1950, in Dallas, Texas; the daughter of Donald Franklin Waddle and Billie Louise Adams. Marsha attended schools in Pittsburg, Kansas. She married the love of her life Mauriel Rivera, on April 6, 1998, in Elko, Nevada. Mrs. Rivera loved spending time with her family; fishing; camping and gambling.

Survivors include her husband Mauriel Rivera of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Steve Ball of Salt Lake City, Utah; Murrell Rivera of Gentry, Arkansas; three daughters, Jaimie West of Edgewood, Washington; Jean King of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Crystal Rivera of Bentonville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Ryan Ball; Megan West; Colby West; Mataya Brown; Parker Rivera; Priscilla Rivera; two great-grandchildren, Skylur Casanova; Jaxon Hallows; two nieces, Stephanie Boyd; Cindy N. Juguna; one nephew, Jason Meckem.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Donna Meckem; Sherry Mapes, and one granddaughter, Megan Ball.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.