Martin Gene Beck (December 15, 1952 – December 27, 2021)

Martin Gene Beck

Martin Gene Beck, 69, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Wy. surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 37 years and a former resident of Oregon.

He was born December 15, 1952 in Portland, OR to the late Eugene B. Beck and late Catherine Fullerton Beck Brown. He was a 1971 graduate of Beaverton High, Beaverton, Oregon. Martin then joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1977. He was proud to be an American, to serve, and loved his country.

Martin and Kathy Brown (Moczulski) married on November 5, 1983 in Beaverton, Oregon. They had three beautiful sons together, Kory Michael, Daniel Martin and Jered Allyn. They divorced in 1999.

Martin met Vicki Merrill in 2001 and they married on July 16, 2005 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They had the most amazing 20 years together, sharing, caring, and loving both families.

Martin worked for Jim Bridger Power Plant for 24 years, retiring in 2008 as Assistant Auxiliary Operator. In 2013, he started at Oil State’s Energy as a shop mechanic. He was so happy to go back to work and be productive again. He enjoyed 7 years with them, having made new friends, and was sad to be laid off in March of 2020 because of the pandemic.

He was devoted to his children, blood, step, and anyone who needed him. Every action he took and decisions he made were for his children to know the stability of a father’s love. He never wavered with that promise to himself and his children felt that safety, as did all who knew him closely.” Angelic in his entirety, Martin’s soul was pure, kindness genuine and his love unconditional; an absolute stellar human”. “Dads’ hugs could change the world! He always brightened up the room, had a contagious laugh, loved to visit, had a big heart, and was very smart.” He Loved Life.

Martin had countless skills, always willing to share and teach. He was always creating new ideas in his head and making notes and plans. He was an excellent carpenter and loved to tinker and build things. Mechanics was his main interest and he loved hanging out with his sons fixing and or improving whatever they were working on. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, meeting new people, and embraced all that life brought his way. He loved his home, neighborhood, and especially his neighbors. He spoke often of how blessed he was to share their friendship.

He had a strong character, honest and trustworthy…He was our “GIFT FROM GOD”.…Rest in peace, we will all miss you forever.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Merrill-Beck of Rock Springs, Wyoming.; three sons, Kory Beck and wife Jess, Wheat Ridge, Colorado; Daniel Beck and fiancé Diana, Rock Springs, Wyoming.; Jered Beck and wife Kayla, Rock Springs, Wyoming.; two step-daughters, Amanda Strate and fiancé Yauncy White, Rock Springs, Wyoming.; Candice Druce and husband Tim, Billings, Montana; sister Teresa McCrae and husband Scott, Wallowa, Oregon; two grandchildren, Leland and Braelynn Beck; three step-grandchildren; Cody, Anthony and Aspen Sky; three step-great-grandchildren, Linkoln, Elena and Isabelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father; Roy Brown, Uncle; Phil Beck, Aunt; Caroline Beck and Nephew; Erik S. McCrae.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Martin’s name to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com