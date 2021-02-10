Marvin Eugene O’Lexey (September 16, 1938 – February 9, 2021)

Marvin Eugene O’Lexey passed away on February 9, 2021 following a long journey with Dementia.

Born September 16, 1938 to William (Bill) Myron and Ruby Ruth Hall O’Lexey.

Raised in Kalispell, Montana, he grew up exploring the mountains and fishing the rivers. He graduated from Flathead High School in 1958. He married Susan Tintanger in 1961, they later divorced.

He served his Country for 6 years in the Army as a Missile Mechanic. He served two tours in South Korea. It was after his second, almost back-to-back tours, that he chose to leave the Service to be with his young family.

He then attended Boise State College where he took Welding and Blueprint reading as well as Sheet Metal Fabrication. He graduated with a two-year degree.

He married Mary Frances McDonald in the summer of 1973. It was the building of the Bridger Power Plant that brought them to Rock Springs, Wyoming in the spring of 1974. After finishing his part of installing the Sheet metal ductwork, he was then hired by the Bridger Coal Company as a welder.

He used his welding skills for 23 years and retired from Bridger Coal in 1998. He then continued his love for fishing, golfing, playing Poker and rock hounding. He always had a dog or two by his side. He never wanted a small breed dog, it had to be big enough to jump over sagebrush. Through the years there were numerous dogs and cats in his life.

Marvin is survived by his wife Mary, and four sons. Don (Patty) O’Lexey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Myron (Kathy) O’Lexey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Barney McDonald of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Larry O’Lexey of Brookings, Oregon; sister Helen McLouth of Columbia Falls, Montana.

He is called Grandpa by 12 Grandchildren and their many spouses, and Great Grandpa by 22 Great-Grandchildren. Also, numerous nieces and nephews in the Kalispell, Montana area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, three brothers and an infant daughter.

He has requested that there be no services. Cremation will take place.

A Life, well lived, you were always my safe Harbor.

