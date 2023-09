Mary Louise Brandes, 75, passed away August 31, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on September 24, 1947 in Washington.

Mary enjoyed spending her time playing cribbage, pool, and tossin’ back a cold one with her friends.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Toastmaster Bar in Rock Springs. Condolences for her friends can be left at www.foxfh.com.