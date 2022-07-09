Mary Colleen Rauzi (April 8, 1925 – July 7, 2022)

Mary Colleen Rauzi, 97 passed away July 7, 2022, at Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming. She was a resident of Pinedale, Wyoming for the last two years and a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Rauzi died following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to service time at the Church. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.