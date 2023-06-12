Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert (March 26, 1925 – November 3, 2022)

Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert, 97, died of natural causes early Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, WY. She lived in Rock Springs, WY., for 60 years prior to her death.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Church. Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.