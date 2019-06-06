Mary Evelyn Vickrey (July 25, 1926 – June 4, 2019)

Mary Evelyn Vickrey, 92, of LaBarge, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, in Pocatello, ID.

She was born July 25, 1926, in Spring Valley, WY, the daughter of Oral Dean Elder and Bertha Ethel Cook Elder.

She attended schools in Granger, WY, and graduated from Granger High School with the class of 1943. She also attended the University of Wyoming.

Mary married her high school sweetheart, Clarence W. Vickrey May 2, 1946, in Green River. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2017.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving many callings in her church.

Mary loved reading, crocheting, and her family. She was employed by the railroad during WWII and received the honored distinction as “Rosie the Rivetor”.

Survivors include her son Alan and wife Donna Vickrey of LaBarge, WY; daughters Evelyn Britton and husband John of Pocatello, ID, Nona Burgess and husband Bruce of Price, UT; sister Ruth Dalgarn of Casper, WY; grandchildren Danita Britton, Chris Britton, Klista Mahan, Jeff Britton, Dustin Vickrey, Kimberly Brewster, Seth Burgess; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Vickrey, father Oral Dean Elder, mother Bertha Cook Marti, stepfather Robert Marti, daughter Iris Porenta and granddaughter Mary Burgess.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 304 W WY Hwy 235 in LaBarge, WY.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Viola Cemetery, LaBarge, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.