Mary Hope Potter (May 5, 1947 – January 2, 2024)

Mary Hope Potter, 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in Mesquite, Nevada.  She was a resident of Littlefield, Arizona for nine years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.  She died following a sudden illness.    

Mrs. Potter was born May 5, 1947, in Green River, Wyoming; the daughter of Enrique Castillon and Natividad DeLaSantos.  

She attended school in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1965 graduate of Green River High School. 

Mrs. Potter married the love of her life Timmy “Tim” Ray Potter on August 30, 1975, in Green River, Wyoming. 

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 

Mrs. Potter worked for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 24 years and retired in 2008 as a Computer Teacher.   She also worked as an English Language Teacher’s Aide and taught and inspired many young children. 

She enjoyed singing at home; dancing; camping; making quilts; playing games; going to all her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and never missing one. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.  Mary never forgot a birthday and she always loved unconditionally.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Tim Potter of Littlefield Arizona; three children, Shasta Fletcher of Green River, Wyoming: Jordan Erspamer and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jeremy Potter and wife Ashley of Green River, Wyoming; three brothers,  Enrique “Hank”  Castillon Jr. and wife Patty of Green River, Wyoming; Hector Castillon and wife Sue of Green River, Wyoming;  Everado Castillon of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Esther Chacon and husband George of Green River, Wyoming; Linda  Johnson and husband Ed of Beesville, Texas; seven grandchildren, Garrett Fletcher; Broc Fletcher; Allie Erspamer; Jayce Potter; Peyton Potter; Prezlee Potter; Greyson Potter; several cousins; nieces and nephews.  

She is preceded in death by her parent; one brother, Eriberto Castillon.

Cremation has taken place; a Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 19, 2024, at the church.  Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.  Friends may call one hour prior to services.

