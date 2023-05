Mary Jane Cieluszak Berryman, 101, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.