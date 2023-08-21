Mary Katherine Bright (November 17, 1947 – August 15, 2023)

Mary Katherine Bright, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Heber Valley Hospital in Heber, Utah. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born November 17, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Joseph Paulik and Ann Blasnek.

Ms. Bright attended schools in California and was a 1966 graduate of Carson High School. She received her Associates Degree in Arts.

Mrs. Bright was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. She was the person who coded and uncoded messages for the General

She worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 3 years until she retired in 2014 as a Bus Driver. Ms. Bright worked for OCI as an Underground Miner.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; painting; art; traveling to Bear Lake; making jewelry; participating in games and activities at the home she resided. She was an avid animal lover, and it showed in her artwork.

Survivors include three daughters, Jennifer Barnette and husband Kris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Patricia Bright and companion Aaron Hunter of Green River, Wyoming; Katrina Bright and companion Troy Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, JoAnn Quinn of Dana Point, California; Rose Vinson and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Micah Barnette; Kayleigh Barnette; Alayna Sinclair; Kayla Sinclair and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ann Paulik and one brother, Johnny Paulik.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

