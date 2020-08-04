Mary Magdalene Collins (September 25, 1930 – August 3, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Mary Magdalene Collins, 89, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 70 years, and a former resident of Alabama. Mary has been in ill health for the past one year.

She was born on September 25, 1930, in West Blocton, Alabama, the daughter of Henry Curse and Lena Wilson.

Mary attended school in Alabama.

She married Willie Collins Sr. in West Blocton, Alabama, on March 25, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2011.

Mary was employed by Sage View as a cook for 23 years as a cook. She retired in the summer of 1985.

She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

Her interests included spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, playing bingo, and watching her soap operas.

Survivors include her two sons, Willie Collins Jr. and wife Brenda of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Bruce Collins and wife Teresa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Otis Dean Curse and wife Dorothy of Pleasant Grove, Alabama; three sisters, Sadie Porter of Los Angeles, California, Lottie Pippins of Birmingham, and Augusta Harrison of Birmingham, Alabama; six grandchildren, Tamara Bryant and husband Curtis, DePree Chavez, Preston Collins, Kyle Collins and fiancé Heather, Gwen Webb, and Magic Collins and wife Lacey; seven great-grandchildren; Rasheik Gaddis, Kama Collins, Kezlee Collins, Nyomii Chavez, Kalenna McNeece, and Kyrie W. Collins; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Minnie Pearl Pettus, Minnie Carter and Berlena James; and two brothers, Henry Curse, Jr., and George Curse.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

