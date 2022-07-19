Mary Margaret Marietta, 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. Mrs. Marietta died following a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

She was born May 13, 1945, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John T. “Jack” Bunning and Esther D. Goodnough.

Mrs. Marietta attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and earned her General Education Degree.

She married Terry Marietta on June 11, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Marietta worked for John Bunning Transfer Company for ten years having retired in 2018 as an Office Manager.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church.

Mrs. Marietta was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BC.

She loved spending time with her family; gardening; sewing and traveling.

Survivors include her husband Terry D. Marietta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Michael Bertagnolli and wife Terra of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Scott Marietta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Pat Walker Williams and husband Tye of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, David Bunning and wife Brenda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jean Bunning McEntee of Colleyville, Texas; five grandchildren, Robert Williams and wife Karla; Christina Williams; Jacob Gomez; Frankie Gomez; Sam Gomez. She is also survived by several aunts; uncles, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John T. “Jack” Bunning and Esther D. Bunning; father and mother-in-law, Jack Marietta and June Marietta; one daughter, Toni Gomez; one son-in-law, Gary Gomez; one brother-in-law, Jed McEntee and one niece, Kimberly Eby.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mary’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.