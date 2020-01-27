Mary Zancanella (June 13, 1923 – Jan. 20, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — On Monday, January 20, 2020, Mary Zancanella walked through the pearly gates into the loving arms of Zanc, her soulmate.

At 96, she had fulfilled her destiny.

Her proud parents, John Pulos and Sylvia West Pulos gave birth to their third daughter on June 13, 1923.

The small mining town of Gunn/Quealy, near Rock Springs, was where—Sylvia the oldest, Georgia the doctor’s wife, Mary, Helen the newspaper pilot, and Elsie the princess of design—had received their education in a two-room schoolhouse.

Then, for a time, they rode to school in Rock Springs in a dusty tool shed chained to the bed of a mining truck. Possibly where she learned to clean. It has been said, “Mary can clean anything with a tissue and a little water.”

The family soon moved to Rock Springs, and it was in high school where she met Silvio (Zanc) Zancanella.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1941.

After the successful end to World War II, Zanc returned home to wed Mary. The couple had one daughter, Nancy Lynn. Mary dedicated her life to Nancy and it showed.

Nancy received many awards—John Philip Sousa Award, Girl’s Nation, and Valedictorian. When Nancy left for college, Mary went back to work. Young-at-Heart Senior Center employed her for thirty-six years until Mary was eighty-eight.

Mary was very social and attracted friends easily. Making several trips to St George, Tuacahn Theatre, Elko, and Wendover by limousine with her group of friends. Also, the group drove from Rock Springs to Layton for lunch with Mary.

During her stay in Bountiful, she also had a group of friends that gathered for birthdays and holidays to exchange gifts and “get caught up.” These soirees echoing in laughter, friendships, and love about the house for several days.

To everyone’s surprise, Mary was a “secret animal lover.” Sage and Sierra, Nancy and Brad’s two puppies, were immediately attracted to her. A visit to the Hogle Zoo turned into seven trips—where she was “caught” sneaking food to the giraffes.

The past two years she has been blessed by the love of her best friend, Nancy, and son-in-law, Brad. Every Engelbert Humperdinck performance was a reason to check-out the gambling in Wendover. A celebration after each Triple Crown race was mandatory. On weekends in August and September, she could be found at the Sweetwater County horse races.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Silvio Zancanella; four sisters, Sylvia Riskus and husband Pete, Georgia Hanten and husband Dr. Stephen, Elsie Rice and husband Earl ”Dubby”, and Helen Pulos.

Following cremation, A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, 2020, at the church.

Inurnment will be conducted at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to Mass.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mary’s memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

God bless Mary.