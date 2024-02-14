Matthew (Matt) John Fermelia (September 2, 1961 – January 28, 2024)

Matthew John Fermelia (Matt), age 62 from Cheyenne was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 28, 2024, after a courageous and optimistic battle with cancer. He passed with his loving family around him at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He was born on September 2, 1961, in Rock Springs, WY. He went to grade school in Tacoma Washington and Rock Springs. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1979, where his activities included being a member of the swim team and playing the trumpet for the band. His expertise and talent on the trumpet were evidenced by his being selected for the McDonald’s All-American Marching band. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in accounting in 1983 and he was a member of the Wyoming Swim team for four years. In college and beyond he remained a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated from the Wyoming College of Law in 1986. He served as a law clerk/staff attorney at the Wyoming Supreme Court, general counsel for the Wyoming Board of Judicial Policies and Administration, as a Wyoming Senior Assistant Attorney General. He practiced law in both large and small firms in San Diego, Colorado, and Wyoming. Most recently he practiced in Cheyenne with Woodhouse, Roden, Ames, and Brennan. He was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to the Cheyenne Rotary Club where he served on the board of directors.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Annie Fermelia, and maternal grandparents, Matt and Betty O’Black. He is survived by his loving fiancé’ Andrea Verosky; his son, Austin Fermelia (Anissa); his daughter, AuriElle Fermelia (Cameron Mordhorst); his parents, Arthur and Ruth Fermelia; his brother, Rick Fermelia (Shannon); his sister, Sue Fermelia; and many nieces and nephews.

Vigil for the Deceased is Sunday, February 18th, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy is Monday, 10:00 a.m., February 19th, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with urn placement to follow in the columbarium at Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Donations should refer to “McQuade mucosal melanoma”. Donate Online at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/ select “in Honor or in Memory”, and fill in Matthew’s name for the tribute and a name and address for the preferred notify party. Check the box “I’d like to choose where my donation will go.” From the drop-down menu select “Other” and enter “McQuade mucosal melanoma.” Notification should be addressed to Andrea Verosky at PO Box 351 Pine Bluffs WY 82082.