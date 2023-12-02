Matthew Normanray Truxell Phillips (December 19, 2003 – November 29, 2023)

Matthew Normanray Truxell Phillips, 19, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Lander, Wyoming for two years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He died suddenly following an automobile accident.

Matthew was born December 19, 2003, in South Jordan, Utah; the son of Steven Ray Phillips Jr. and Aleta Denise Truxell.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.

Matthew worked as a floor hand for CWC Energy for two months. Prior to that he got his weed sprayer certification through the Wyoming Agricultural Department and maintained oil field locations for six months. He started out working doing snow removal in Green River for a few years and that’s how he bought his first truck.

He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends and listening to music. Matthew was a huge animal lover and never met a stranger. He was also an avid rock collector.

Survivors include his father, Steven Ray Phillips Jr. of Banning, California; his mother, Aleta Phillips of Lander, Wyoming; two sisters, Tamara Chavira and husband Hector of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Debra DuBuque of Saratoga Springs, Utah; special brothers, “The Council” of Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandfather, Steven Ray Phillips Sr. of Pasadena, California; maternal grandfather Fred Paul Truxell of Evanston, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Sharon Rae Brazier and maternal grandmother Barbara Joan Truxell.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family respectfully requests donations made in Matthew’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 332 N. Lauderdale Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

