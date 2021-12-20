Max Bozner (April 8, 1973 – December 17, 2021)

Max Bozner

Max Bozner, 48, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Reliance, Wyoming.

Mr. Bozner was born April 8, 1973 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Joseph Frank Bozner and Patricia Donna Harris.

He attended schools in Reliance and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1991 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Bozner worked for Four Square Builders for 28 years as a Concrete Finisher. He worked for Aldridge Electric as a Pour Forman for two years.

He loved spending time with his family especially his father and three children. Mr. Bozner enjoyed riding motorcycles; old cars; pin striping and his many friends.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include his father, Joseph Bozner of Reliance, Wyoming; one son, Joseph Cyril Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Sophia Rosalia Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gianna Belin Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, K.C. Hills and brother-in-law, Brad Moon of Reliance, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles; cousins; two nephews Lorne Hills; Desmond Hills.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Bozner; one sister, Kelly Jo Bozner; paternal grandparents, Joseph Bozner and wife Rosalia; maternal grandparents, Ben Harris and wife Martha Sue.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com